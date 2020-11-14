Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday night.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Juliesse Avenue, just west of the Marconi Avenue exit off of Business 80, the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet shortly at 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento police said no officers were injured in the shooting.
Details regarding what led to the shooting or how many people were shot were not released.
Police said Juliesse Avenue is closed to traffic. Alternate routes are advised until the scene is cleared.
This is a developing story. Follow CBS13 for more updates on this story.
More from CBS Sacramento: