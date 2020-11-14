SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With 67 days left in office, tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump took part in rallies all across the country on Saturday, including at the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento.

Counter-protesters clashed with demonstrators here in the capital city and even in places like Washington, D.C., where the president greeted supporters from his motorcade.

The Sacramento Police Department said they made no arrests, but officers did have to step in to keep the peace.

A long line of police was tried to things in check as tensions ran high. Levi Austin stood with supporters of President Trump and said they were there to be heard without violence.

“They’re just out here to show their support to get everything legalized and fair, to be able to pick a true winner,” Austin said. “It doesn’t matter who wins, Trump or Biden. If Biden does win, they will happily congratulate and unify. I truly believe in my whole heart.”

More from CBS Sacramento:

Things got heated as supporters of President Trump clashed with Black Lives Matter and Antifa members. Across the country, Trump supporters took to the streets in Atlanta and crowds clashed outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

All of this is happening as the president still refuses to admit election defeat. The government is now restricting access and funding to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

In a statement Friday, former Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said in part:

“The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis…The current administration does not have to concede – but it should do the right thing just in case the constitutional system declares they lost.”