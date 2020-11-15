CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
By CBS13 Staff
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Two men were shot while exiting a liquor store in North Highlands on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday.

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue.

The suspects told investigators that they did not know the gunman. A suspect description was not available.

The sheriff’s department said the victims took themselves to the hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

