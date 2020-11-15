Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 2-month-old baby boy who was admitted into pediatric intensive care following alleged child abuse by his father has died, the Stockton Police Department announced on Sunday.
Matthew Garcia, 24, remains in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail after being arrested on Friday.
An investigation into the baby’s injuries began on Nov. 11 when UC Davis Medical Center advised police that the baby was admitted with serious injuries resembling those suffered from child abuse and was not expected to survive.
According to police, the alleged abuse happened at the family’s home along E. Marsh Street, just southwest of Souse Park.
