Person In Wheelchair Attacked With Chain During Trump Rally In Sacramento; 1 ArrestedAuthorities made an arrest after a person in a wheelchair was attacked with a chain during President Trump rally at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday.

2 Shot At Liquor Store In North Highlands, Authorities SayTwo men were shot while exiting a liquor store in North Highlands on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

Man Found Stabbed To Death Inside Sacramento Apartment, Deputies SayDetectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside of an Arden-Arcade area apartment, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department announced on Sunday.

Baby Boy Dies After Being Sent To PICU Following Alleged Child Abuse By Father In StocktonA 2-month-old baby boy who was admitted into pediatric intensive care following alleged child abuse by his father has died, the Stockton Police Department announced on Sunday.