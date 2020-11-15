Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A gunshot victim was found dead in his vehicle in the middle of the street in Modesto on Sunday, authorities said.
The Modesto Police Department said it received just before noon reports of shots fired in the area of Amador Avenue and Spokane Street.
Authorities located the man in the driver’s seat of the stopped vehicle on Amador Street between Spokane and Seattle streets. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not yet been released.
Investigators said the man suffered at least one gunshot wound.
No further information was released.
More from CBS Sacramento: