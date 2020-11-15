Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside of an Arden-Arcade area apartment, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Sunday.
Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Red Robin Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man, just south of the Marconi Avenue exit off of Business 80.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not yet been released.
Investigators determined the man was associated with the apartment, but the circumstances leading up to his death are unknown at this time, the sheriff’s department said.
