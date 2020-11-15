'Guns Down, Gloves Up': Anti-Gun Boxing Event Turns Deadly In North SacramentoA boxing event that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday night was meant to be a family-friendly affair – but it ended in gunfire and a deadly situation.

1 Teen Dead, 2 Teens Injured After Crash Near Roseville GalleriaOne teen is dead and two other teens are in the hospital after a crash near the Roseville Galleria on Sunday evening, the Californian Highway Patrol said.

3 Teens Arrested After Home Invasion Robbery In Stockton; Victim HospitalizedThree 17-year-olds were arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that happened overnight in Stockton, authorities said on Sunday.

Baby Boy Dies After Being Sent To PICU Following Alleged Child Abuse By Father In StocktonA 2-month-old baby boy who was admitted into pediatric intensive care following alleged child abuse by his father has died, the Stockton Police Department announced on Sunday.