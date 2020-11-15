STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three 17-year-olds were arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that happened overnight in Stockton, authorities said on Sunday.
The robbery happened shortly after 1 a.m. along the 1500 block of E. 11th Street, a few blocks south of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
The victim, 32, was asleep when the three suspects broke a window and entered the home, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Investigators said the suspects assaulted the victim and got away with several electronics. The suspect’s left the scene before officers’ arrival but were located shortly later as law enforcement searched the block. All stolen property was returned to the owner.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
