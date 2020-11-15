SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities made an arrest after a person in a wheelchair was attacked with a chain during President Trump rally at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday.
According to the CHP, crowds of Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed, engaging in both verbal and physical altercations.
Just before 2 p.m., one person deployed pepper spray into the crowd, which also affected CHP and Sacramento police officers, authorities said.
Around the same time as the pepper spray incident, a counter-protester was involved in an altercation with the person in the wheelchair. The CHP said the counter-protester struck the individual in the face with a chain.
The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.
