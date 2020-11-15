Baby Boy Dies After Being Sent To PICU Following Alleged Child Abuse By Father In StocktonA 2-month-old baby boy who was admitted into pediatric intensive care following alleged child abuse by his father has died, the Stockton Police Department announced on Sunday.

Police: Man Shot At Motel In SacramentoOfficers are investigating after a man was shot at a motel on Saturday night, the Sacramento Police Department said on Sunday.

Gunshot Victim Found Dead In Car In Middle Of Street In ModestoA gunshot victim was found dead in his vehicle in the middle of the street in Modesto on Sunday, authorities said.

SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts To Space Station, Beginning New Era For NASALighting up the night sky, four astronauts shot into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Sunday for a 27-hour voyage to the International Space Station in the first operational flight of a commercially developed Crew Dragon capsule.