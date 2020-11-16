ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – One teen has died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Roseville Galleria on Sunday evening, the Californian Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the Highway 65 off-ramp for Galleria Boulevard.
Investigators said a 2017 Ford Mustang happened was taking the exit from the highway at a high rate of speed, causing the car to go off the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.
Officers say a 19-year-old Lincoln resident was the driver. He was the person killed in the crash, CHP says. A 17-year-old boy from Rocklin and a 16-year-old girl from Roseville were also in the car and suffered moderate to major injuries.
CHP says the passengers were not wearing a seat belt.
The name of the driver killed has not been released at this point.
The off-ramp was closed through late Sunday night due to the crash investigation. It has since been reopened.
