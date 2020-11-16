WEATHERA storm system is headed our way. See when it arrives.
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Coronavirus, West Sacramento News, Yolo County

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Yolo County nursing center reported a coronavirus outbreak as the county rolled back into the most-restrictive “purple” tier Monday.

The county says the Riverbend Nursing Center in West Sacramento has reported 22 coronavirus cases — nine residents and 13 staff — as of Monday. No deaths have been reported. Previously, the facility had five COVID-19 cases in July.

Officials say the facility has restricted visitors inside the center and will not lift restrictions unless for “end of life care.” All residents and staff had been tested and will be tested weekly until the outbreak is contained, Yolo County officials said.

Riverbend has also set up isolation and quarantine units for residents.

