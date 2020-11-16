SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/CBS13) — The San Francisco 49ers Monday announced they have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team said players who are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, only their roster status.

The Sacramento native had three tackles in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He has 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. With the team on a bye week, it’s possible Armstead does not miss any games before the Niners take on the Rams on November 29.

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne returned to the active roster Sunday after being placed on the COVID-19 list twice over the last week and a half and was forced to miss the game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts.

