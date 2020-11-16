Ceres Fire Department To Continue COVID-19 Testing After Six Firefighters Test PositiveA small fire department takes a big hit. Ceres Fire Chief Kevin Wise said at least six of his firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Thursday.

22 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Yolo County Nursing Center OutbreakA Yolo County nursing center reported a coronavirus outbreak as the county rolled back into the most-restrictive "purple" tier Monday.

Beloved Lodi Clerk Killed In Shooting Had Been Robbed At Gunpoint Several TimesA Lodi store clerk was shot and left to die inside his store over the weekend. The search is still on for the suspect.

Learning Curve: Foster Families In Need Of Distance Learning SupportEvery family could use some extra help with distance learning but there's a special call for support right now. Foster families are struggling more than ever because of the pandemic.