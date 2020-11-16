Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police have arrested two men they say are responsible for shooting into an occupied building last month.
No one was hit in that shooting along Travis Boulevard on October 10. Police say they found bullet casings in the parking lot and a business and a vehicle that was hit by the suspects.
Witnesses were able to give investigators a lot of information, including a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Police pulled over the suspect vehicle on Friday and say the passenger tried to run away and threw a gun as he ran.
The driver, 21-year-old Jaquan Lewis, and the passenger, 22-year-old Christopher Cornist, were booked on multiple charges. Investigators say both have been names responsible for the October 10 shooting.