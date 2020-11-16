WEATHERA storm system is headed our way. See when it arrives.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fairfield News, Fairfield Police Department

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police have arrested two men they say are responsible for shooting into an occupied building last month.

No one was hit in that shooting along Travis Boulevard on October 10. Police say they found bullet casings in the parking lot and a business and a vehicle that was hit by the suspects.

Witnesses were able to give investigators a lot of information, including a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police pulled over the suspect vehicle on Friday and say the passenger tried to run away and threw a gun as he ran.

The driver, 21-year-old Jaquan Lewis, and the passenger, 22-year-old Christopher Cornist, were booked on multiple charges. Investigators say both have been names responsible for the October 10 shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply