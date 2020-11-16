YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — It’s back to square one across most of the Sacramento region as businesses once again face the toughest restrictions in the tier system.

The rules are flipping for several counties including El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. And by now, many expect it.

“The rules are always changing so we are always on our toes. The owner always comes in and says ‘oh this is what’s new’,” said Zyllah Mosby, the assistant manager at Sylvio’s Pizzeria in Yuba City

But some lawmakers said rule changes won’t fly this time.

“Our small businesses should stay open, our schools should stay open and our churches should stay open. They are not the cause of cases increasing,” said assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City).

Gallagher also urged people not to “cancel thanksgiving.”

“This Governor has decided to use this arbitrary metric and these small businesses have already suffered enough,” he said.

That message echoes in neighboring Placer County. County Supervisor Kirk Uhler tells businesses not to worry about enforcement.

“The county is hoping to do everything we can to help our businesses survive,” he said.

A mass move backward is bringing all kinds of frustration to the forefront.

“My breaking point is when I see people not following the rules by socially distancing and not wearing a mask,” said Susan Miller, a Yuba City resident.

At Sylvio’s Pizzeria in Yuba City, they push through their breaking point with a simple request for kindness.

“We have customer service workers out here and we’re getting yelled at or bickered at because we’re running slower than usual,” Mosby said. “I would love to tell people to be kinder.”

The move back to the purple tier means indoor operations are not allowed at restaurants, gyms and houses of worship.