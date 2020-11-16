Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers were on a mission against “sideshows” over this weekend in San Joaquin County.
Sideshows in Stockton and Lodi were targeted in the most recent mission.
Stockton police say, Saturday night, a total of 15 cars were stopped – resulting in 9 vehicles impounded and 8 people being arrested.
Two handguns were also confiscated in the stops, police say.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Guns Down, Gloves Up’: Anti-Gun Boxing Event Turns Deadly In North Sacramento
- Person In Wheelchair Attacked With Chain During Trump Rally In Sacramento; 1 Arrested
- 1 Teen Dead, 2 Teens Injured After Crash Near Roseville Galleria
Officers urge people to remember that sideshows are not only illegal, they’re also dangerous. In one sideshow in Natomas back in September, a Sacramento State student was struck by a car and left with a severe brain injury and internal bleeding. He had to spend two months in the hospital.