By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Lodi News, Sideshows, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers were on a mission against “sideshows” over this weekend in San Joaquin County.

One of the 9 cars impounded after the sideshow missions in Stockton and Lodi. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Sideshows in Stockton and Lodi were targeted in the most recent mission.

Stockton police say, Saturday night, a total of 15 cars were stopped – resulting in 9 vehicles impounded and 8 people being arrested.

Two handguns were also confiscated in the stops, police say.

Officers urge people to remember that sideshows are not only illegal, they’re also dangerous. In one sideshow in Natomas back in September, a Sacramento State student was struck by a car and left with a severe brain injury and internal bleeding. He had to spend two months in the hospital.

