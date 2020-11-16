SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is tightening the mask rules, saying you must wear a face covering when leaving the house.

There are only a few exceptions, including driving alone, working alone in an office, and when you’re outdoors and stay at least six feet from others.

The new restrictions were released Monday as Newsom announced that he is pulling that state’s “emergency brake,” and leaders are looking at a possible curfew to try and get control of the pandemic. The governor announced most California counties were falling back into the most-restrictive “purple” tier of reopening.

Newsom first issued a statewide mask mandate on June 18, and the new restrictions released Monday supersede the original guidance. According to CDPH guidelines, the mask guidance is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Children under two and people with certain medical conditions are among those exempt from having to wear a mask.

Read the full mask requirement breakdown at the public health department’s website.