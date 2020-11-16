CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Firefighters say they worked quickly to stop a fire from doing more damage at an apartment complex in Rocklin over the weekend.

Rocklin Firefighters said they were called to a two-alarm fire at the Ridgeview Apartments on Sunday. As crews quickly discovered, the flames were shooting from the middle of a 16-plex.

Crews worked quickly to make sure as many apartments as possible would not be affected by the flames.

With the help of crews from Roseville, Lincoln, South Placer, Penny and AMR, only five units were damaged. Three other apartments suffered water damage.

Authorities say 16 people have been displaced after the fire. All have either been helped by the Red Cross or have made their own arrangements.

