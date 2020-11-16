9 Cars Impounded, 8 People Arrested After Sideshows In Lodi And StocktonLaw enforcement officers were on a mission against “sideshows” over this weekend in San Joaquin County.

VIDEO: Car Flies Off Highway 99 In Modesto; Officers Say Driver Was InattentiveOfficers say an inattentive driver went airborne while crashing off of Highway 99 over the weekend - and it was all caught on video.

'Guns Down, Gloves Up': Anti-Gun Boxing Event Turns Deadly In North SacramentoA boxing event that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday night was meant to be a family-friendly affair – but it ended in gunfire and a deadly situation.

Person In Wheelchair Attacked With Chain During Trump Rally In Sacramento; 1 ArrestedAuthorities made an arrest after a person in a wheelchair was attacked with a chain during President Trump rally at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday.