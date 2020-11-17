Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect led them on a chase near Antelope before crashing into another driver Tuesday morning.
The chase started a little after 6 a.m. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was in a car that had been reported stolen.
Eventually, the suspect side-swiped another vehicle near Watt Avenue and Antelope Road.
The suspect got out and ran, deputies say. A perimeter was set up in the area and the suspect was soon found hiding in a nearby backyard.
Deputies say the driver of the vehicle that was side-swiped suffered only minor injuries and declined medical attention.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Storm Headed To NorCal: See When It Arrives And How Long It Will Stick Around
- 46 Arrested, 1 Juvenile Recovered In Sacramento-Area Human Trafficking Sting Operation
- Suspect Wanted By FBI Attempts Underwater Escape On Sea Scooter
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect who was taken into custody.