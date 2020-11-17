Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed Stepping Into Spotlight For DolphinsThe undrafted rookie appears to have taken over the starting back role in Miami with Myles Gaskin on IR.

49ers Place Sacramento Native Arik Armstead On Reserve/COVID-19 ListThe San Francisco 49ers Monday announced they have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Raiders Big Rushing Day Tops Mistake-Prone Broncos 37-12Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas’ five takeaways to help the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 37-12 on Sunday for their third straight win.

49ers Fall To Saints 27-13 Despite Brees InjuryDespite Drew Brees being pulled at halftime due to a rib injury, the San Francisco 49ers fell to the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Sunday.