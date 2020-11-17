WEATHERWatch today's storm forecast for the Sacramento region
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Antelope News, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect led them on a chase near Antelope before crashing into another driver Tuesday morning.

The chase started a little after 6 a.m. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was in a car that had been reported stolen.

Eventually, the suspect side-swiped another vehicle near Watt Avenue and Antelope Road.

The suspect got out and ran, deputies say. A perimeter was set up in the area and the suspect was soon found hiding in a nearby backyard.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle that was side-swiped suffered only minor injuries and declined medical attention.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect who was taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply