AUBURN (CBS13) — Two men – including a registered sex offender – from Stockton have been arrested after deputies found them in Auburn with weapons and drugs.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just before midnight back on Nov. 10, deputies pulled over a vehicle along Interstate 80 at Bowman Road in the Auburn area. Two men were in the car: 31-year-old Nicholas Belding and 53-year-old Robert Parent.

Deputies quickly discovered that Belding was a convicted felon and Parent was a registered sex offender. Belding was also driving under a suspended license, deputies say.

A glass pipe was in plain view, deputies say, and a search of the vehicle uncovered more items: hypodermic needles, 10.6 ounces of meth, 23 grams of heroin, digital scales, a meth pipe, and. $1,144 in cash. A Winchester sawed-off shotgun and several 12-gauge shotgun rounds were also discovered.

Parent told deputies that the car and almost everything inside of it was his, while the shotgun and ammunition belonged to the both of them.

Belding and Parent were soon arrested. Both are facing numerous charges in connection to the drugs and weapons.