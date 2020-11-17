AUBURN (CBS13) — Fifteen years after she went missing, the remains of a young Sacramento woman who was murdered in 2005 were found in her killer’s backyard.

Christie Wilson went missing after meeting a man, Mario Garcia, during a night of gambling at Thunder Valley Casino back in October of 2005. Garcia was later convicted of taking Wilson somewhere, killing her, then dumping the body.

The case made history as it was the first time Placer County prosecutors were able to convict someone in a murder case where no body was found.

RELATED: Mom Desperate To Find Sacramento Woman’s Body Years After She Went Missing

Extensive searches had been done throughout Placer and Nevada counties to try and find Wilson’s remains. In August, detectives started another search of Garcia’s former 4.5-acre residence in Auburn. Skeletal remains were soon discovered in one of these areas of interest, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says. After examination of dental records by the Placer County Morgue, the remains were confirmed to be that of Wilson.

Tonight at 10 — only on CBS13 — we’ll reveal how law enforcement knew where to look and what prompted those who knew Garcia best to finally come forward.