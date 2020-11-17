WEATHERWatch today's storm forecast for the Sacramento region
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating what led to a deadly crash near North Highlands early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 1 a.m., a driver crashed into a tree near Don Julio and Elkhorn boulevards.

The impact split the car into at least four large pieces – and sent the driver onto the sidewalk, officers say. That driver was soon pronounced dead.

No one else was in the car, CHP says.

Investigators are now looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver’s name has not been released at this point.

