By Elisabeth Smith
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — History was made Tuesday at the California Highway Patrol.

credit: California Highway Patrol

Amanda Ray was sworn-in by Gov. Gavin Newsom as the new CHP Commissioner. She is the first woman to lead the agency in its 91-year history.

Ray relaces Warren Stanley, who retired Tuesday after 38 years of service.

Earlier this year, Ray made history when she became the first Black woman to be named Deputy Commissioner for the nation’s largest state-run police agency.

Ray, 54, of Sacramento, started with the CHP in 1990 as a cadet, moving steadily up through the ranks in the interim. The CHP said Ray has “actively engaged with the communities she serves” throughout her career and has been a pioneer for women in law enforcement.

