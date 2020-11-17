Driver Fleeing Police Crashes, Hits Woman In StocktonA woman was critically injured when she was hit by a suspect who was allegedly fleeing police. According to police, the chase lasted only 30 seconds.

3 minutes ago

UC Davis Slowing Spread Of COVID Using Smartphone AppUC Davis is the latest University of California campus to join a pilot program for a mobile app that lets you know if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

5 minutes ago

California Federation Of Teachers Urges Return To Distance LearningThe group says with most of California back under the purple tier and renewed restrictions, it would be safer for students to learn from home.

7 minutes ago

Sacramento County Declares Racism A Public Health CrisisAfter a wave of civil unrest this year, Sacramento County has now declared racism a public health crisis.

12 minutes ago

14 minutes ago