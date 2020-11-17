SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a few hours of deliberation, the jury has reached a verdict in the case of the suspected NorCal Rapist, Roy Waller. The verdict will be read Wednesday morning.

Waller, 60, is facing 45 counts tied to nine victims across six Northern California counties from the Bay Area to Sacramento. He was reportedly linked to the crimes through his DNA and genealogy websites, leading to his arrest in 2018.

The first complaint against Waller involved two victims in Sacramento County in 2006. They are thought to be his last known victims.

In January, Waller pled not guilty to dozens of felony charges. Judge Burger-Plavan then ruled there was enough evidence presenting in the preliminary hearing to proceed with a trial.

Waller’s accusers say he broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They say he then bound them and assaulted them repeatedly.

If convicted, Waller could spend the rest of his life in prison.