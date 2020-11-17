DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — A Winter blast, blanketed the high country Tuesday night. At Donner Summit the snow was dumping, making the drive over the mountain on Interstate 80 a slow-go.

“It’s different,” Modesto’s Jessica Castillo said.

This was Castillo’s first time driving in the snow. She’s heading from Modesto to Reno on a trip that couldn’t wait. Her drive time was slowed down so she could chain up.

“It’s pretty scary, it’s really cold, and it keeps drifting so I’m just trying to get there as safe as I can,” Castillo said.

Caltrans is enforcing chain controls at Kingvale and inspecting a long line of big rigs.

Besides snow, this storm is slamming the valley and foothills with rain. One of the first extreme weather events of the season, it’s leading to slippery roads.

In Auburn, a trip to the store forced some to take cover, others just enjoyed it.

“We need it,” Michael Sigezy said. “I mean, it’s been a long time coming.”

Roseville’s Michael Carranza had to borrow his young daughter’s leopard print umbrella to keep dry.

“It doesn’t rain enough so it’s the only we had,” Carranza said.

Rain and snow. This winter-like blast is slamming our region.