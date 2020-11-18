FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Nine people were arrested Tuesday during a Fairfield City Council meeting while protesting the hiring of a former Vallejo officer who was involved in a fatal shooting and accused of badge bending.

Badge bending is an alleged secret ritual where a police officer bends the top of their badge to signify a killing.

Cell phone video from inside the meeting shows officers placing people in handcuffs walking them outside.

Mari Bowie was one of nine people arrested, accused of disrupting the meeting. Most were protesting the hiring of officer Dustin Joseph, who was involved in the shooting death of Mario Romero in September of 2012 in Vallejo.

The officer is also part of an outside investigation into alleged badge bending. According to Fairfield Police Chief Deanna Cantrell, the department wasn’t aware of the badge bending investigation prior to the officer’s hiring.

Cantrell says she is equally concerned and adds officer Joseph isn’t currently working the streets.

CBS13 reached out to the Vallejo Police Department, where the officer used to work, to find out why he left the department but did not hear back.

Bowie says she been sounding the alarm for months.

“We brought this to the city council’s attention on August 6 of 2020,” she said.

She and others are highly concerned about the allegations and how Tuesday’s meeting went down.

“Bending your badge is literally disgusting,” she said. “It was a terrible display you would have thought someone got murdered here.”

“I just want an apology I think we all deserve an apology I think the public deserves an apology,” Thomas Avent added.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office did clear the officer of any criminal charges which Fairfield Police say they were aware of. The DA’s review did investigate issues of civil liability, tactics or departmental policy violations, according to Fairfield police.

In a statement, Fairfield police said the protesters “chose to disrupt the council meeting to the point it had to be recessed.” It went on to say the people causing the disruption refused to leave, so they were arrested.

Below is a statement from the Fairfield police chief: