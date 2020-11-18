MODESTO (CBS13) — Brandy Houser had a smile that could light up any room.

“She was the light of our lives,” Kris Houser, her husband, said.

The 41-year-old Modesto woman loved traveling on spur of the moment trips, planning family parties and, maybe most of all, her son Jude.

“How do you tell your 11-year-old son his mom is not coming home?” Houser said.

That was one of the many questions on Kris Houser’s mind after losing his wife of 21 years to the coronavirus. Kris contracted the virus first in late October. After testing positive for COVID-19, he self-quarantined in a separate room at home and Brandy took care of him.

The couple wore masks and stay socially distant during that time. And while they still don’t know how or when Brandy, unfortunately, caught the virus too.

“When I came home from the hospital, she went in. And, she fought to breathe for 10 days,” Houser said.

It was 10 days filled with separation and heartache as Brandy fought for her life in the hospital with breathing support.

“You’re texting each other, waving and blowing kisses and stuff and that’s all you could do,” Houser said.

Brandy died on November 13. Now her grieving husband is pleading for people to take the pandemic seriously.

“Let’s not have another family go through this,” Houser said.

And he has a message he wants everyone to hear: please don’t gather for the holidays.

“One holiday missed is better than having a holiday without a loved one. I- I’m not going to have Brandy for Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Houser said. “Why would you want to put yourself in danger, or your family in danger or loved on in danger? I’m not having her. Just rethink your plans.”

Kris also thinks about his last conversation with his wife. He sent her a clip from her favorite movie, “Tangled,” and told her three precious words.

“My last text with her is ‘I love you.’ And she sent me back I love you, too,” Houser said. “I mean, I will cherish that forever.”

Kris said that he’s thankful for all of the love and support he and his son have received from family and friends. He said his number one priority right now is making sure his son is processing his grief the best he can.