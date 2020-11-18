SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County executive Navdeep Gill has been placed on paid leave by the Board of Supervisors following allegations of racism and sexism brought to the board’s attention earlier this month.

The board also gave Gill a vote of “no confidence” by a 3-2 vote. Gill is the highest-ranking and highest-paid county employee.

According to the Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Cerna, Gill will be on paid administrative leave for the duration of an active personnel investgation.

He has also been under fire recently for leading a meeting of county department directors wearing no protective masks. Several of those employees later tested positive for coronavirus.

#Breaking Sacramento County Executive Nav Gill placed on paid leave and given vote of no confidence by Board of Supervisors following allegations of racism and sexism by county employees. On paid leave until investigation completed. — stevelarge (@largesteven) November 19, 2020

READ MORE: Person Tests Positive For COVID-19 After In-Person Meeting With Top Sacramento County Officials

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye is among other county officials who signed a letter alleging Gill has fostered a dangerous atmosphere that prevented officials from protecting Sacramento County from the pandemic.

The two-page document says Gill has a pattern of targeted abuse at women, especially women of color.“I just felt that the truth needed to be known,” Dr. Kasirye told CBS13 last week. “Being yelled at and being demeaned and isolated and being left out of important decisions,” Kasirye said.

There are also claims that Gill created barriers for the public health team to do its work and has a history of underinvestment in public health, slowing down the county’s response to the pandemic.

More from CBS Sacramento: