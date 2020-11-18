SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The accused “NorCal Rapist” Roy Waller on was convicted by a jury on Wednesday on all counts he was facing.

Roy Waller sitting in court, quietly, as the verdicts come in. A jury finds him guilty of counts 1 through 15 so far, those charges including rape, kidnap and robbery- dating back to 1992. @CBSSacramento — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) November 18, 2020

Waller, 60, was being tried on 46 sex assault charges nearly 30 years after the first attack. He was arrested in 2018 after being linked to the crimes through DNA and genetic genealogy, the same technique investigators used to identify the Golden State Killer.

On Wednesday, a Sacramento County jury started reading their verdicts on the charges. Waller has been found guilty on all counts – which included charges of rape, kidnap and robbery dating back to 1992.

The Norcal Rapist, Roy Charles Waller, found guilty on all 46 counts of rape and kidnap. He is 60 years old, and faces life in prison. @CBSSacramento — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) November 18, 2020

Waller had pleaded not guilty to the charges back in January. Judge Burger-Plavan ruled there was enough evidence presenting in the preliminary hearing to proceed with a trial.

Waller’s accusers say he broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They say he then bound them and assaulted them repeatedly.

Some of the victims were in court on Wednesday as the verdicts were read. Waller sat quietly and showed no emotion.

The convictions mean Waller is facing a sentence of life in prison. He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 18.