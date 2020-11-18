ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville man is under arrest after deputies say he drove right at them during a chase that ended at the Placer County Fairgrounds.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11, deputies spotted a pickup truck going around 90 mph down Crowder Lane in Roseville. Deputies turned on their lights and tried to pull the driver over, but he continued on, blowing through several stop signs and red lights.

Eventually, the driver lost control near Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. The deputies got out and started giving commands to the driver to exit, but he instead hit the gas.

Deputies say the man drove towards their patrol car, prompting them to jump back in to avoid getting hit.

The suspect then reportedly led deputies on a second chase that lasted until the Placer County Fairgrounds, about four miles away. Deputies managed to box the truck in, but the driver continued to resist, ramming the truck into patrol cars at least twice.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Eventually, with the help of Roseville police officers, the driver was taken into custody. He has been identified as 64-year-old Roseville resident Paul Cameron.

Cameron is facing charges of driving under the influence, evading, and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Stay in the know, visit the CBS13 Weather page and download the CBS13 Weather App.