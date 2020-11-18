STOCKTON (CBS13) — Prosecutors say the man facing child abuse and murder charges after the death of his two-month-old son had been released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Garcia, 24, was arrested last week after the baby was admitted to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries.

The baby went into the PICU but was not expected to survive, authorities said; several days later, the baby passed away.

Hospital staff advised police that the baby’s injuries were consistent with child abuse. Investigators believe the alleged abuse happened at the boy’s family’s home in Stockton. Garcia was the boy’s biological father, police say.

According to the district attorney’s office, Garcia had previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and burglary charges. Garcia had been offered an extensive year-long live-in treatment program through the Jericho Project after the plea, but he instead opted for a six-year prison sentence.

In late January, the judge instead handed down a three-year state prison sentence. However, the DA’s office says Garcia was released in early August due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s edict on reducing California’s prison population due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Garcia was placed on parole as a result.

According to CDCR, with pre-sentence and in-custody credits, Garcia was scheduled to be released in December “after serving his full sentence as defined by the law,” which qualified him for early release under the governor’s 180-day COVID-19 release order.

On Wednesday, Garcia was set to be arraigned in court for the boy’s death but it was pushed back. Still, the district attorney’s office released the criminal complaint they are filing against Garcia.

The complaint shows that Garcia will be charged with a total of three counts, along with enhancements: child abuse resulting in death, murder, and two counts of child abuse/endangerment.