LINCOLN (CBS13) — A winter storm brought wild weather to Northern California Wednesday with rain, funnel clouds and lightning.

In Lincoln, whipping winds sent a trampoline flying through the air Wednesday morning near Mazzolo Drive. Neighbor Emily Bigelow says children were jumping on that trampoline just minutes before it went soaring.

“They had to go in to do their distance learning. Two or three minutes later that trampoline was literally flung, somebody caught a video of it flying through the air,” Bigelow said.

That trampoline was not the only casualty. Bigelow says the wind uprooted trees and tore down fences all through the neighborhood.

“So like seven or eight houses, a clear path, completely, like all the fences down, all the neighbors coming out. There was a really loud bang, and that actually was the tree,” Bigelow said.

No injuries were reported.

In Calaveras County, funnel clouds formed the afternoon and some viewers captured pictures of the clouds from Rancho Calaveras.

CBS13’s CalSTRS camera also caught lightning striking over the Sacramento skyline Wednesday night.