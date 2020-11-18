Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis is telling students if they head home for Thanksgiving, they should stay home.
The university is urging students who leave Davis over Thanksgiving Break to stay away from campus for the remainder of the fall quarter.
One student said she had no plans to go home anyway.
“I’m not going home for Thanksgiving, personally, because it would just be a hassle to get retested,” she said.
If students do go home and return to campus, they will be expected to take a COVID-19 test within seven days.
