BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A volunteer fire station in Butte County is picking up the pieces after a destructive thief not only stole a fire engine, but also caused major damage to the building.

The Butte County Fire Department says, back on Monday afternoon, someone broke into the Volunteer Fire Station #60 in Brush Creek. Somehow, the suspect was able to drive the fire engine through the door of the apparatus bay.

Authorities say the station suffered major damage due to how the fire engine was stolen.

“It’s absolute pathetic that someone would attack a volunteer fire station, especially one in a community that has endured so much tragedy,” said Butte County Fire Chief John Messina in a statement.

The stolen fire engine was later found abandoned in a field near Kelly Ridge. It had suffered minor to moderate damage.

No description of any possible suspect has been released at this point, but Messina said he was confident that the sheriff’s office would bring them to justice.

Other miscellaneous fire department equipment was also stolen during the incident, but it’s unclear if those items had been recovered.