TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Ceres woman was arrested Thursday in connection to several crimes in the Turlock area.
Turlock police say 23-year-old Lily Jewison stole a vehicle from a Turlock driveway and took a bench from another house’s front porch on November 8. Jewison, sporting bright blue-green hair at the time, was caught on camera carrying the stolen bench and walking in the area.
On Thursday, police were called to the area of N. Front Street and N. Broadway after reports of a “suspicious female with blue hair female with blue hair.” The department said when an officer arrived at the scene, Jewison ran away. She was then taken into custody and identified as the suspect from earlier this month.
Jewison was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of auto theft, burglary, and resisting arrest.