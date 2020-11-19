SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said his deputies will not be enforcing compliance with the month-long nighttime curfew Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases.

The limited Stay at Home Order will mean that non-essential work and gatherings will be prohibited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in counties under the most-restrictive “purple tier” status. The curfew goes into effect as of 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff Jones’ comments come ahead of Thanksgiving week. Public health leaders have been pleading for people to avoid large family gatherings, noting that these kinds of activities could provide an easy vector for coronavirus to spread exponentially and further strain hospitals.

“The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will not be determining—including entering any home or business—compliance with, or enforcing compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy, or mask mandates,” Jones said in a statement released on Thursday.

Newom’s announcement comes after several counties across the state were downgraded into California’s most restrictive purple tier as coronavirus cases continued to surge as we near the end of the year.

Sheriff Jones said callers who report such health order violations would be directed to call 3-1-1.

“Of course, if there is potential criminal behavior or the potential for impacts to public or personal safety we will continue to respond appropriately,” Jones said.

In neighboring El Dorado County, the sheriff’s office is echoing Sheriff’s Jones, saying they will not be enforcing the curfew order. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is following suit.

Several other neighboring agencies, including Sacramento and Roseville police, as well as sheriff’s offices in Stanislaus, Yuba, Sutter and San Joaquin counties say they will continue their educational approach regarding the health orders.

