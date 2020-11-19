SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A week from Thanksgiving, families are finding themselves in a Turkey Day tight spot, deciding how they should celebrate the holiday.

Health officials warn those Thanksgiving dinners could turn into super-spreader events.

“It puts a stress on not being able to see your family,” explained Andrew Mullins.

The debate of having a traditional turkey day or follow state and local recommendations to limit who sits around the table is not an easy decision.

“Normally, we have 8-10 [people] and everyone hugging, and kissing; drinking wine and the whole works, but I felt we should tone it down this year,” said Victor Dillard.

READ: Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: ‘Not Worth The Risk‘

Lu Saephan, who normally celebrates the holidays with 30 people, says it wasn’t an easy decision.

“Thanksgiving is usually a time for family, it’s just the holiday season and it was difficult having to tell your family that you’re not coming,” explained Saephan. “It was very hard but we took the governor’s advice and we didn’t want to be the source of a super spreader event.”

While some aren’t thinking twice about canceling, others are still trying to keep the holiday spirit alive on a smaller scale.

“We will be going to Oregon and spend a small family gathering with friends,” said Donna Parker.

Restaurants are seeing a drastic difference from last year. Bennett’s Kitchen Bar Market has already sold double their normal amount of Thanksgiving to-go meals. Different from previous years, they are selling to smaller groups.

ALSO: CDC Thanksgiving Guidelines: How To Stay COVID-Free Over The Holiday

“It’s two, three, one’s, not a whole lot of large groups at all. I think people have been listening to what people are supposed to be doing and trying to, they want to have Thanksgiving but they are staying home,” Owner Brian Bennett said.

It a decision families hope they won’t have to make come Christmas.

“Hopefully, we can get it under control and do a big gathering on Christmas if everyone does their part,” said Mullins.