FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Hayward man arrested after a brief chase is accused of robbing a Fairfield resident at gunpoint, authorities said.

Valentine Sua, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and faces charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, making criminal threats and evading, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On Tuesday night, Sua allegedly approached and robbed the 23-year-old victim along Park Lane. The victim was uninjured, according to police, and was able to provide an adequate description of Sua and the suspect’s vehicle.

Sua was located driving on North Texas Street and fled when a traffic stop was attempted, police said. Sua was able to briefly escape in the area of Marigold Drive and Orchid Street, and officers located his vehicle unoccupied with a loaded gun inside.

Fairfield police said reports from residents in the area led officers to Sua’s location a short distance away, where they were able to make an arrest.

Sua was taken to the hospital for clearance on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, police said.

More from CBS Sacramento: