SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person sustained major injuries in a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 Thursday night.
The crash happened between the Greenback Lane and Antelope Road off-ramps. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash may have been caused by a speeding driver. The crash is still under investigation.
One person was transported from the scene.
Two lanes were blocked by the crash, causing a traffic backup on the freeway.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.