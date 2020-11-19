Comments
CERES (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a car-to-car freeway shooting in Ceres that put at least one man in the hospital, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of Bystrum Road and the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp
The sheriff’s office said it received reports that occupants of one vehicle fired multiple shots at another vehicle. Responding deputies said the victim had already been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.
At around 1:30 p.m., law enforcement advised drivers to avoid the area near the Highway 99 off-ramp until the scene was cleared.
Information regarding a suspect was not available.