MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a woman accused of using a dead person’s general assistance card to shop, the Modesto Police Department said on Thursday.
Holly Howe, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of fraud and being under the influence, police said.
Howe was previously a caretaker for the deceased and used their information to apply for general assistance, detectives said. She allegedly used the card at the Ross and TJ Maxx along Sisk Road.
Modesto police said Howe also had a warrant out of Tuolumne County.