MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Distance learning has been an expensive undertaking for the Marysville Joint Unified School District, but tens of thousands of dollars in much-needed donation money could sit unused.

“The need for students being able to access and be successful in distance learning is an ongoing issue,” said Superintendent Gary Cena.

The school district spent $3.9 million getting the infrastructure up to speed with WiFi and hotspots and getting students and teachers equipped to take classes online with Chromebooks and tools.

A $25,000 donation came as a welcome surprise, but where it’s coming from could pose a problem. Perfect Union Recreational Marijuana Dispensary wants to donate the money.

“We are thankful for every possible, potential donation and we want to be sensitive to our students and community,” said Cena.

David Spradlin, CEO of Perfect Union, says he’s aware that federal funding could be on the line when schools accept money from a company selling a schedule one substance that is still federally illegal. But Spradlin says it’s all about giving back to a community that his business is a part of. Perfect Union made $10 million dollars, 15% more than expected, this year.

“It’s the least we could do to help out in these hard, hard times to get these kids the basics that they need like technology,” said Spradlin.

