SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s County’s highest-ranking employee has been placed on paid leave, following allegations he oversees a “toxic” culture that includes intimidation, racism and sexism.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put County Executive Navdeep Gill on paid leave during a personnel investigation into his work performance. Three of the five Board of Supervisors also gave Gill a vote of no confidence.

Supervisor Phil Serna called for Gill to resign in October, but Gill refused. Now Serna is announcing this personnel investigation by an outside agency.

“We already know for a fact that there are some allegations of sexism and the use of racial slurs and that kind of behavior,” Serna said. “This is not going away and this is not something that is going to resolve itself by itself.”

The move follows a two-page letter sent to the Board of Supervisors a week ago, signed by eight current and retired county employees, specifically alleging Gill made disparaging remarks towards people of color, using racial slurs during a department head meeting.

County public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasiyre signed the letter. Dr. Kasirye spoke to CBS13 a week ago about why she signed the letter seeking Gill’s removal.

“Being demeaned and isolated, and being left out of important decisions,” Doctor Kasirye said

Gill lives in El Dorado Hills. Several people who could be seen inside the home did not come to the door when CBS13’s Steve Large knocked on it Wednesday night. Gill did not issue a statement responding to his paid leave through his county staff.

“So far he’s been a man of few words when it comes to the situation,” Serna said.

This Sacramento County executive overseeing a six billion dollar budget. The backlash against his leadership is building.

Supervisor Serna said he expected the investigation to last several months. When it’s done the Board of Supervisors will take action on what to do next.

