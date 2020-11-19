DUNNIGAN (CBS13) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting at a motel along Highway 5 in Yolo County Thursday morning.
According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of a gunshot victim at the California Motel in Dunnigan around 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital before deputies arrived.
Multiple agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, Woodland Police Department, West Sacramento Police Department, Davis Police Department and Sacramento Police Department responded to the motel and helped evacuate guests while they searched for possible suspects. No suspects were located.
Officials have not released the identity of the gunshot victim, or anything information about the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 668-5280 or (530) 666-8282.
