CERES (CBS13) – A Ceres man accused of secretly recording a woman who stayed at his Airbnb listing and using a false identity to contact her on Facebook was indicted by a federal grand jury for cyberstalking, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said in a news release on Friday.

Kevin James Strutz, 49, allegedly made a secret video recording of the woman and captured images of her exiting the shower during her stay back in February.

The woman ended her stay after discovering a message on a cellphone Strutz left in a shared bathroom and she was contacted by the host through multiple Facebook accounts, including one with a false identity, over the next several months, according to Scott, who works in the Department of Justice Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Strutz began harassing the victim through Facebook Messenger as soon as she left the Airbnb – which is a residence on Soda Canyon Drive where Strutz lives with his mother, Cynthia Earl.

An Airbnb spokesperson issued a statement on the matter, saying:

“We have no tolerance for the reported behavior and worked quickly to support the survivor once she brought it to our attention, including banning the associated host accounts from our platform at the time. We assisted the FBI in their investigation and hope justice is appropriately served.”

Messages from Strutz became more aggressive until he threatened to send the nude photo of the victim exiting the shower to her family and friends unless she sent him a sexually explicit video, authorities said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The victim is an occupational therapist and was working on the road at the time she rented a room in the Airbnb, court records show. She and a separate guest were booked into individual rooms while Strutz and Earl were both living there.

According to authorities, the victim shared a bathroom and kitchen with the mother and son. However, the victim said she hardly interacted with Strutz and never learned his name until he contacted her on Facebook after she had already checked out.

Strutz faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.