SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health officials say they are seeing an increase in rare and severe complications from untreated gonorrhea in recent months.
California public health says they’ve received reports of disseminated gonococcal infections being on the rise. The disease is completely preventable, health officials say, and is probably on the rise due to people not getting testing done due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“STD risk has not gone away,” said Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s acting Public Health Officer, in a statement.
Health officials say several groups should continue to seek STD screenings: sexually active females 25 or younger, women who are pregnant, men who have sex with men, or people living with HIV.
Untreated gonorrhea could lead to problems, health officials say, like joint pain, swelling, skin lesions blood infections – and, on rare occasions, infections of heart valves or fluid around the brain.
People who are showing symptoms are urged to immediately reach out to their doctor.