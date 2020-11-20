SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On the first day of free agency, fan-favorite and star point guard De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a five year, $163 million maximum extension with the Sacramento Kings, NBA insider Shams Charania with The Athletic reported on Friday.

Fox’s extension also includes a clause that could reach a supermax deal of $193 million, Charania reported.

The Kings’ young star is the first player of the free agency session to get a max deal and his contract is now the first major move made by new Sacramento general manager Monte McNair.

Fox has been one of the few consistent bright spots over previous GM Vlade Divac’s tenure and the contract extension solidifies him as a centerpiece of the franchise’s plans as he enters his fourth year as a pro.

McNair has been using his first offseason as GM to reshape the Kings both through the draft and now through free agency. The Kings selected Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft earlier this week. Haliburton congratulated Fox on Twitter after news of the new deal broke.

Dinner on you next week @swipathefox😂 Congrats bro!💰 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) November 21, 2020

When addressing the press following the draft, McNair said they selected Haliburton because he “was the best talent available to us and we don’t pass up talent. I think he’ll be a great complement to De’Aaron, I think they’re going to be a great tandem on both ends.”