SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead along Interstate 5 in Sacramento early Friday morning.
The scene is along the southbound side of the freeway near J Street.
Deadly shooting and crash along SB direction of I-5. Traffic down to one lane SB thru Downtown Sacramento. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/mBs0GyPQSD
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) November 20, 2020
Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting took place and one person has died.
Several lane of southbound I-5 are closed between Richard Boulevard and I Street due to the investigation. Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the area.
Updates to follow.