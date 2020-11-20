  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Freeway Shooting, Interstate 5, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead along Interstate 5 in Sacramento early Friday morning.

The scene is along the southbound side of the freeway near J Street.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting took place and one person has died.

Several lane of southbound I-5 are closed between Richard Boulevard and I Street due to the investigation. Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the area.

Updates to follow.

