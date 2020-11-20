SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a car along Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Friday morning.

The scene is along the southbound side of the freeway near J Street.

Deadly shooting and crash along SB direction of I-5. Traffic down to one lane SB thru Downtown Sacramento. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ pic.twitter.com/mBs0GyPQSD — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) November 20, 2020

California Highway Patrol says, around 5:45 a.m., they got a report from another agency about a deputy who rolled up on a vehicle stopped in a lane. After going up to contact the driver, the deputy found the person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say it’s unclear if the shooting originally happened on the freeway, or if the person was shot somewhere else then drove onto the freeway.

No witnesses and no suspect information has been released at this point. The driver’s name has also not been released.

Several lanes of southbound I-5 are closed between Richard Boulevard and I Street due to the investigation. Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the area.