FOLSOM (CBS13) – A Folsom man who was arrested back in March and accused of trying to solicit nude photos online from a young Florida girl was found to have victimized dozens of children in 20 states and from outside the country, the Folsom Police Department said on Friday.

Matthew Goyder, 36, was previously booked into the Sacramento County Jail on March 5 on multiple charges relating to sex offenses with a child. He has remained in custody and was indicted on five alleged crimes so far, police said.

An investigation led by Detective Rowberry of the Folsom Police Department discovered that over 40 children – throughout 20 states as well as internationally – were victimized by Goyder. Further information regarding the additional victims was not available.

In the case of the young Florida girl, Goyder allegedly posed online as a 14-year-old boy and grew hostile over the next month after contacting her – eventually demanding illicit photos and videos from the victim.

“This investigation has truly been a group effort. I cannot thank the dozens of Local, State, and Federal jurisdictions as well as the private sector who assisted.” Rowberry said. “This is another example and reminder for parents to monitor their children’s online and social media activity.”

