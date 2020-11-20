MANTECA (CBS13) – A man arrested in Manteca is accused of committing four armed robberies in a span of 74 minutes on Thursday and stealing a Prius, authorities said.

Steven Smith, 34, of Manteca, was located in Tracy on Thursday and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on four counts of robbery and one count of auto theft.

Smith allegedly brandished a firearm during the robbery of four separate convenience stores.

Investigators said they found evidence linking Smith to the robberies. A stolen Prius Smith was seen driving was also located near the area where he was arrested, police said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 23.

