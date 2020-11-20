SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man shot and killed by officers after a boxing event meant to try and stem the violence in a North Sacramento neighborhood has been identified by the coroner’s office.
Sacramento police said officers were called to the event on Juliesse Avenue on Saturday after reports of cars driving recklessly in the area. The officers then saw a large crowd of people leaving the warehouse area.
After being told there was someone with a gun, then hearing multiple gunshots, an officer ran toward the commotion. They soon confronted an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun towards a crowd of people inside the building.
The officer then shot the suspect, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as 38-year-old Augustine Bernardo Morales.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Gov. Newsom Issues Month-Long Curfew, Starting Saturday, For Counties In ‘Purple’ COVID-19 Alert Tier
- Deputies Won’t Enforce Month-Long California Curfew, Sacramento Sheriff Says
- Placerville Small Businesses Join Forces Against Chain Store Eyeing Main Street Location
Officers canvassed the area after the incident and found a shooting victim who had non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear when that person was shot, however.